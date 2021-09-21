RG3 answers whether he is interested in NFL return

Robert Griffin III has been working as an analyst with ESPN this season. He has entered the world of television, but he is still 31 and has interest in playing.

Griffin was a guest on Adam Schefter’s podcast on ESPN and was asked by the host whether he would have interest in returning to the NFL.

Griffin said that he received interest in the offseason and that his conversations with teams have continued.

“Yes it has come close. And throughout the offseason, it was getting closer and closer and closer,” Griffin said.

“The teams that were interested are still interested … but something has to happen. And I’m realistic about that. And I understand that.”

When Griffin says “something” has to happen, he’s talking about injuries. There have already been some injuries, such as to Tyrod Taylor and Ryan Fitzpatrick. But those may not have been the teams that he was previously in talks with.

RG3 believes it’s between him and Cam Newton when it comes to accomplished quarterbacks who are available. He also says that teams called him this week.

Even though Griffin works on TV and enjoys it, he still wants to play.

“I want to play. I’m 31,” Griffin said.

Griffin was drafted in 2012 by Washington, which made a blockbuster trade to move up and select him. He was a Pro Bowler as a rookie but then suffered a knee injury, shied away from running, and was never the same. He spent the last three seasons in Baltimore. He went 8/14 for 42 yards and two interceptions last season.

Griffin also said he would be open to a return to Washington if they were interested in having him.