Richard Sherman offers funny comment about Jimmy Garoppolo

Morale appears high in San Francisco 49ers camp ahead of the 2020 season.

Richard Sherman, not known for being friendly with quarterbacks, was asked to assess Jimmy Garoppolo’s performance so far in camp. His answer was simple — and hard to argue with.

Richard Sherman when asked what's he's seen so far from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense in camp: "Well first off, he's handsome." No lies told. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2020

Garoppolo’s good looks are no secret. Teammate George Kittle has even gone out of his way to highlight them. Sherman is just stating the obvious here.

What the Niners will really be looking for is more pretty play from their quarterback. Garoppolo was excellent in 2019, throwing 27 touchdown passes and falling just shy of 4,000 yards. There are still questions about him after an underwhelming Super Bowl, however. That should be enough incentive to prove doubters wrong this season.