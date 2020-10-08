 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman critical of Mike Nolan’s ‘complicated’ defense

October 8, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Richard Sherman

The Dallas Cowboys have been so awful defensively through the first four games of the season that there is already talk about them firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Richard Sherman does not necessarily think that is a good idea, but he believes Nolan needs to make some serious changes going forward.

More specifically, Sherman feels Nolan’s defensive scheme is far too complicated. The All-Pro cornerback said on his and Cris Collinsworth’s podcast this week that Nolan is asking players to do too much.

Sherman said it is a misconception that a complicated defense means its a better scheme. He feels that Cowboys players have “nothing to fall back on” when things aren’t going well and tend to get lost.

The Cowboys have allowed a whopping 36.5 points per game through four weeks, which places them last in the NFL. Their 430.5 yards allowed per game is third-worst in the league. Despite that, Jerry Jones threw his support behind Nolan this week.

It will be difficult for Nolan to change his scheme four weeks into the season, but he may have to simplify things like Sherman said. That would be a good place to start.

