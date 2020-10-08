Richard Sherman critical of Mike Nolan’s ‘complicated’ defense

The Dallas Cowboys have been so awful defensively through the first four games of the season that there is already talk about them firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Richard Sherman does not necessarily think that is a good idea, but he believes Nolan needs to make some serious changes going forward.

More specifically, Sherman feels Nolan’s defensive scheme is far too complicated. The All-Pro cornerback said on his and Cris Collinsworth’s podcast this week that Nolan is asking players to do too much.

49ers cornerback @RSherman_25 was asked by @CollinsworthPFF on their podcast about Mike Nolan's defense struggling with the Cowboys and how impossible it would be to change coordinators in the middle of the season and expect better results. Full episode: https://t.co/ZcTpPUFJcF pic.twitter.com/dWDbnQNBPu — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) October 7, 2020

Sherman said it is a misconception that a complicated defense means its a better scheme. He feels that Cowboys players have “nothing to fall back on” when things aren’t going well and tend to get lost.

The Cowboys have allowed a whopping 36.5 points per game through four weeks, which places them last in the NFL. Their 430.5 yards allowed per game is third-worst in the league. Despite that, Jerry Jones threw his support behind Nolan this week.

It will be difficult for Nolan to change his scheme four weeks into the season, but he may have to simplify things like Sherman said. That would be a good place to start.