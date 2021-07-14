 Skip to main content
Richard Sherman attempted to break into home of in-laws, police say

July 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Richard Sherman

Police gave an update into the status of an investigation into free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, adding more context to why the 33-year-old was taken into custody.

Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe said in a Wednesday news conference that Sherman allegedly attempted to enter the home of his in-laws, which is why police are considering a domestic violence charge. Lowe added that Sherman suffered minor injuries when resisting arrest after a police dog was deployed. Sherman may also face charges stemming from damage to the door of the residence he allegedly tried to enter. A police officer also suffered minor injuries.

To be clear, the tweet saying “ex-in laws” is incorrect; Sherman is married, and the in-laws are current.

Police confirmed that Sherman is also being investigated over a possible hit-and-run and DUI. Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead said Sherman’s car sustained significant damage after hitting a barrier. Results of a blood draw are pending. Sherman’s vehicle also crossed into a closed construction zone, which is what led one of the workers to contact 911.

Sherman could be facing charges of burglary domestic violence as the police investigation continues. He is still being held without bail until he can face a judge, which is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects. That is not expected to happen until Thursday.

.

