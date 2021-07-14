Richard Sherman attempted to break into home of in-laws, police say

Police gave an update into the status of an investigation into free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, adding more context to why the 33-year-old was taken into custody.

Redmond police chief Darrell Lowe said in a Wednesday news conference that Sherman allegedly attempted to enter the home of his in-laws, which is why police are considering a domestic violence charge. Lowe added that Sherman suffered minor injuries when resisting arrest after a police dog was deployed. Sherman may also face charges stemming from damage to the door of the residence he allegedly tried to enter. A police officer also suffered minor injuries.

Redmond Police says Sherman attempted to gain entry into a residence that was not his so that's why there is a burglary component. Sherman could also be charged with malicious mischief. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 14, 2021

Redmond (WA) Police chief Darrell Lowe described the residence that Richard Sherman allegedly tried to enter as the house of his “ex-in laws." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 14, 2021

To be clear, the tweet saying “ex-in laws” is incorrect; Sherman is married, and the in-laws are current.

Redmond (WA) Police chief Darrell Lowe said Richard Sherman sustained a minor laceration to his lower leg and ankle area as a result of the deployment of the police dog. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 14, 2021

Police confirmed that Sherman is also being investigated over a possible hit-and-run and DUI. Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead said Sherman’s car sustained significant damage after hitting a barrier. Results of a blood draw are pending. Sherman’s vehicle also crossed into a closed construction zone, which is what led one of the workers to contact 911.

Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead says troopers pursued Richard Sherman after finding "pretty significant side-impact collision of the vehicle" after it hit a barrier. Vehicle found 1/2mi away not able to be driven further. Pursued him on the suspicion of DUI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 14, 2021

WSP spokesman says "we're very fortunate'' there were no injuries to workers when Sherman contacted a closed construction zone on 520. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) July 14, 2021

Sherman could be facing charges of burglary domestic violence as the police investigation continues. He is still being held without bail until he can face a judge, which is standard procedure for domestic violence suspects. That is not expected to happen until Thursday.