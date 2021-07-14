Details revealed from Richard Sherman’s burglary domestic violence charge

Richard Sherman was charged with burglary domestic violence in the Seattle area on Wednesday morning, and we now have some more information about the alleged incident.

A spokesperson from the Redmond Police Department in Washington told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a person (presumably Sherman but not named) was taken into custody following a 911 call at 2 a.m. PST. The person who made the 911 call said an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was trying to force his way into the home.

The suspect was located outside the home when police arrived, and he reportedly had a physical altercation with police before being apprehended. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries and then booked into the King County Correctional Facility when cleared.

Sherman was denied bail, but the police spokesperson told Schefter that is standard procedure for suspects in a domestic violence case. They are typically not granted bail until they can go before a judge.

Sherman, 33, is a free agent. He missed 11 games last year with a calf injury. The five-time Pro Bowler is said to be open to returning to the Seattle Seahawks. He was also recently linked to another NFC contender.

The arrest could certainly impact Sherman’s offseason, especially with the market for his services not looking all that robust.