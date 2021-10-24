Richard Sherman finds new role with Bucs while injured

Richard Sherman will not play on Sunday after he suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but the veteran defensive back still has an important job to do for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bucs defensive backs coach Kevin Ross is away from the team due to COVID-19. According to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, Sherman served as Tampa Bay’s defensive backs coach during practice this week while Ross was out. Ross will not be on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, so Sherman will act as an assistant coach.

You can hear more about the situation at around the halfway point of the video below:

With Bucs DB coach Kevin Ross out due to COVID-19 protocols, injured CB Richard Sherman has stepped up and assisted all week with the defensive backs, per @pschrags. Sherman will play a role in helping Todd Bowles coach the unit today. pic.twitter.com/be7N3ae5jt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

Sherman admitted that his hamstring injury was the result of doing too much in a short time after he signed with the Bucs. The 33-year-old also roasted a Twitter troll who made a wise crack about the injury.

It’s unclear how long Sherman will be out, but perhaps we are seeing a preview of what his life will look like after he’s done playing.