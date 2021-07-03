Is Richard Sherman a possibility for this contender?

Richard Sherman remains unsigned, but there is some evidence that the free agent cornerback can look forward to interest from some solid teams.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, Sherman has “multiple suitors” despite the lack of public links. One of the teams mentioned as a possible destination are the New Orleans Saints, who have roughly $10 million in cap space to add some veteran help prior to the start of the season.

Sherman wants to play for a contender, and the Saints should fit that bill. Though there are questions about the team’s quarterback situation following Drew Brees’ retirement, the Saints have made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons.

One key issue is how much money Sherman might be demanding. There’s little doubt that the 33-year-old can still contribute to an NFL secondary, but there have apparently been concerns over his asking price. That may have to fall for him to fit with a contender.