Richard Sherman reveals chances of him returning to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made a smart decision when they signed Richard Sherman three years ago, but the veteran cornerback has not been given the impression that the team wants him back for a fourth season.

Sherman told Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee this week that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have made it “pretty clear” to him that the 49ers do not intend to re-sign him.

“It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans,” Sherman said. “We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

The 49ers do not have much salary cap space, so they probably aren’t in a position to give Sherman a market value contract. Sherman will turn 33 next month and appeared in just five games last season due to injuries, but he’s still a great leader who is capable of contributing when healthy. While he may not make the $8 million salary he made in 2020, there should be plenty of suitors for his services.

Sherman said he has nothing but “very positive” feelings about his time in San Francisco.

“I met some phenomenal coaches, and obviously the relationships that were forged will be lifetime connection and my relationship with ‘The Faithful’ has obviously evolved during that time, which has been a pretty cool arc in the story. And I’m grateful for it,” he said.

Sherman wants to join a contender next season, and his plan is to play two more seasons. We know of at least one team that has obvious interest in him, and that interest has already resulted in a fine.