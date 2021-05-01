Richard Sherman says he has spoken to these four teams in free agency

Richard Sherman continues to take his time in free agency, but the veteran cornerback says he’s been in contact with four teams.

Sherman told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he could still return to the San Francisco 49ers. He added that he has also been in contact with the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman added that he has been waiting until after the NFL Draft to zero in on his new team, as many teams have been more focused on adding young talent that way instead of bringing in the 33-year-old.

The former Super Bowl champion seemed to have previously ruled out a return to San Francisco, but perhaps that has changed. A Seahawks reunion is also an interesting thought, and it’s something that is believed to intrigue him. He’s not as young as he used to be, but there’s little doubt Sherman could still help a contender and be a valuable member of someone’s secondary.