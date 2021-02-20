Richard Sherman singles out this wide receiver as a potential star

Richard Sherman has seen plenty of wide receivers during his time in the NFL, so when he singles one out for praise, it’s worth taking note.

Sherman went out of his way to praise Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, suggesting that a better supporting cast would make the former Ohio State standout a star.

“If he had anybody else besides him and they couldn’t just double him and cloud him all the time he’d be special, but that’s the hard thing, they can’t find anybody else,” Sherman said on “The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,” via Zach Brook of 106.7 The Fan. “They’ve got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard.”

Even without a lot of help, McLaurin put up good numbers in 2020. He racked up 1,118 yards receiving, the first time he’s crossed the 1,000-yard plateau, along with four touchdowns. Those numbers could go up with a better quarterback and more weapons to distract opposing secondaries.

It’s worth noting that McLaurin’s coach clearly agrees with Sherman’s assessment.