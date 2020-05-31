Ron Rivera: Terry McLaurin on the verge of stardom

Terry McLaurin was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise poor year for the 3-13 Washington Redskins. He is an emerging player, and the team’s new head coach recognizes that.

Ron Rivera was a guest on FS1’s FOX Football Now with Jay Glazer Friday and talked about his team. He had extra praise for the wide receivers, namely McLaurin.

“I’ve got to say, I like the wide receivers,” Rivera said, via 247 Sports. “Terry McLaurin’s been a treat. He’s been a treat to get to know. I ran into him several times before the lockdown when he would come around and I’d have a conversation with him. And then listening in on his conversations with (wide receivers) coach (Jim) Hostler has been really, really good. I mean, he’s a young man I think that had a solid year last year as a rookie, a third-round pick — he’s a guy that could be on the verge (of stardom), he really is. He reminds me so much of a D.J. Moore that we had in Carolina. Just an outstanding young man.”

The praise is well-deserved. McLaurin had 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns for an offense that was last in the NFL in points scored and last in passing yards. The numbers are impressive for a rookie no matter what, but they’re even more impressive in context.

Washington will have Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen competing at quarterback this year, will Alex Smith potentially figuring into the mix. McLaurin will be ready to shine regardless of who’s throwing the passes.