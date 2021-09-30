Richard Sherman, Tom Brady have funny exchange about their old feud

Richard Sherman signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week in part because Tom Brady convinced him it was a good idea. Needless to say, Sherman’s feelings about the star quarterback have evolved over the years. He and Brady had a good laugh about that on social media.

Not long after he announced he has agreed to a deal with the Bucs, Sherman took to Instagram to post a funny meme featuring him and Brady. It made reference to the famous moment where Sherman taunted Brady after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in 2012. Sherman captioned the post “we’ve come a long way.” Brady had a funny reply.

Richard Sherman and Tom Brady had a funny Instagram exchange about their old rivalry pic.twitter.com/gJx5XsT93z — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) September 30, 2021

Sherman has been critical of Brady in the past, but a lot of that was probably just jealousy. Brady and the Patriots dominated the NFL for the better part of two decades. They also beat Sherman’s Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

If you remember, there were reports a few years ago that Sherman wanted to play with Brady in New England. The veteran cornerback obviously never hated Brady that much. His decision to sign with the Bucs is further confirmation of that.