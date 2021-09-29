Tom Brady helped convince Richard Sherman to sign with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted Richard Sherman for a free agent visit on Tuesday, and they were apparently happy with what they saw.

Sherman announced on his podcast Wednesday that he has signed with the Bucs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is for the rest of the 2021 season.

Sherman also discussed signing with two of his former teams, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tom Brady helped sell Sherman on playing for the defending champions.

New #Bucs CB Richard Sherman had talks with the #49ers and #Seahawks, but chose the #Bucs thanks to a recruiting pitch from Tom Brady and the TB staff. The top FA available, Sherman signs with the Super Bowl champs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

Sherman has been critical of Brady in the past, but a lot of that was probably just jealousy. There were reports back in 2017 that he wanted to play with Brady in New England.

Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence in July for an alleged break-in attempt at the home of his in-laws. He also allegedly committed a hit-and-run the same night. Sherman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher that Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself.

Sherman was not charged with burglary but is facing several misdemeanor charges. He issued a statement not long after the incidents expressing remorse and vowing to get help.

The NFL is still reviewing Sherman’s situation, but discipline probably won’t be handed down until the legal process is complete.