Richard Sherman unloads on George Pickens

George Pickens had arguably his worst game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman did not hold back when discussing the performance.

Pickens caught just 5 passes for 37 yards in the Cowboys’ 44-30 Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. He was essentially a non-factor in the second half, which was a major issue for Dallas because CeeDee Lamb had exited the game with a concussion early in the third quarter.

During the Amazon postgame broadcast, Sherman blasted Pickens for his “half-a–” effort. The former cornerback called Pickens’ play in the second half “unacceptable.”

“The big story here is George Pickens. George Pickens throughout the game, especially late in the game, just looked uninterested, uninterested in playing football,” Sherman said. “That’s what you can’t have. If you’re gonna be a superstar, if you want to be the best receiver in the National Football League, you can’t ever be disengaged. It doesn’t matter if the game’s going your way or not going your way. You can’t just disappear in these games, or else you’re not gonna have an impact.”

the story of the game was George Pickens



“uninterested in playing football…



disengaged… disappeared… half-assed it…



unacceptable”



Richard Sherman pulls no punches 😳 pic.twitter.com/87VntE3dIr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 5, 2025

There were several moments throughout the game where Pickens looked like he wasn’t even trying. He blatantly quit on a couple of his routes, including one on a deep pass from Dak Prescott late in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys were down two scores.

GEORGE PICKENS CATCH OF THE YEAR. UNREAL EFFORT. pic.twitter.com/U9jq5MNyWs — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 5, 2025

When asked about Sherman’s assessment of his play, Pickens held himself accountable.

“For myself, personally, you can’t just disappear,” Pickens said.

Asked George Pickens about Richard Sherman saying superstars can’t disappear.



Pickens on that standard: “For myself, personally, you can’t just disappear.”



Pickens added that the Lions’ scheme made things difficult for him, but opened up others.



“It just didn’t go our way.” — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 5, 2025

Pickens is having a career year with the Cowboys. Even after his dud on “Thursday Night Football,” he has 78 catches for 1,179 yards and 8 touchdowns. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and having his best NFL season, but games like the one against Detroit will likely be a concern for teams that are interested in signing Pickens should he become a free agent.

Though his talent is undeniable, Pickens has had character concerns following him since he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. Mike Tomlin called Pickens out on more than one occasion, and the Steelers’ frustration with the wideout was one of the reasons Pickens was traded.