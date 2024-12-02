Mike Tomlin has blunt criticism of George Pickens

George Pickens made some huge plays in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but Mike Tomlin did not exactly sound thrilled with the young wide receiver after the game.

The Steelers beat the Bengals 44-38 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Pickens had 3 catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in the game, but he was also flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct.

When asked about the penalties, Tomlin did not mince words.

“He’s just gotta grow up, man. It’s an emotional game. These divisional games are big,” Tomlin said. “He’s got a target on his back because he’s George. He understands that. But he’s gotta grow up, and he’s gotta grow up in a hurry.”

Pickens was hit with a 15-yard penalty in the first half after he taunted a defender. He then committed another unsportsmanlike conduct foul in the second half when he made a gun gesture. Some wondered why Pickens wasn’t ejected, but an explanation for that quickly emerged.

All of this occurred a week after Pickens got into a fight on the final play of Pittsburgh’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The former Georgia star has also gone out of his way to be a jerk to the media.

Tomlin has always been a no-nonsense coach, so it is hardly a surprise that Pickens is getting on his nerves.