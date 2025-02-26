Rob Gronkowski answers whether he is considering NFL comeback

Rob Gronkowski has not played in the NFL for nearly four years, but a rumor this week claimed he has his sights set on a potential comeback. It sounds like that speculation can officially be put to rest.

Cecil Lammey of Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan sparked excitement among football fans on Tuesday when he reported that Gronkowski is considering an NFL comeback. The radio host said he was told Gronk has a close relationship with Sean Payton and would love to play for the Denver Broncos.

Gronkowski may be friends with Payton from the time the two spent working together as analysts for FOX Sports, but Gronk insists any talk of him making a comeback is “crazy.” He shared his thoughts on the rumor with fellow FOX employee Jordan Schultz.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t,” Gronkowski said. “I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to relax a little. No football.”

I asked Rob Gronkowski about his so-called NFL comeback. Here’s what Gronk had to say:



“Crazy bro. They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it’s time to… pic.twitter.com/CW2aVUXXa1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 26, 2025

Gronkowski retired after the 2021 season. He was only 33 at the time and still a very productive player, but he overcame numerous significant injuries throughout his outstanding career. Gronk was adamant at the time that he was done playing for good, and there is no real reason to think his stance has changed.

Gronkowski seems to genuinely enjoy his “FOX NFL Sunday” gig, even if he has been bullied by his co-workers from time to time. He won four Super Bowls, made the Pro Bowl five times, and is widely considered to be one of the best tights ends to ever play.

There is little question Gronkowski could contribute something to a team, but that does not mean he has any interest in doing so.