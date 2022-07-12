Rob Gronkowski reveals likelihood of him coming out of retirement

Rob Gronkowski already retired once from playing in the NFL only to return a year later, and many believe he is going to do it again. The star tight end has seemingly ruled out that possibility.

Gronkowski addressed his playing future while speaking with the media at an event in Boston on Tuesday. He said in no uncertain terms that he is “done with football.” Gronk was asked about his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, predicting that the 33-year-old will come out of retirement again if Brady calls him during the 2022 season. Gronkowski said he would not be swayed by that, either.

Rob Gronkowski on his transition from football to business, and declaring he will remain retired even if Tom Brady calls … this morning at @iceshakerbottle event in Boston. pic.twitter.com/8pHAOufklX — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 12, 2022

“I’ve already told everybody — I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said. “I love the game and I’m definitely blessed with all the opportunities that the game of football has given me and the relationships I’ve made. But, no, I’m done with football. I’m stepping my feet into the business world and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

There is always a chance Gronkowski will feel differently when he is watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play from his couch. He probably wants nothing to do with training camp and the offseason grind, but even Rosenhaus thinks the itch is bound to return.

Brady had a hilarious reaction to Rosenhaus predicting Gronkowski will be back, but Gronk says it is not happening. We will just have to wait and see.