Rob Gronkowski addresses Mac Jones trade rumor

Rob Gronkowski is not buying those Mac Jones trade rumors.

Gronkowski joined “Up & Adams” on FanDuel TV for an interview on Wednesday morning. He was asked about the report that Bill Belichick shopped Jones in potential trades this offseason.

Gronk says that rumor is “fake news.”

Gronk told Adams that he thinks all the changes the Patriots made to their offensive coaching staff, such as bringing in Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, has been enough. Had they also tried to change quarterbacks, Gronk feels that would have been “too much turnover” in one offseason.

The former Patriots tight end also thinks that New England could look into trading Jones in the future if the young quarterback does not play well next season.

Jones looked good as a rookie in 2021 but regressed last season. He was not helped by the team’s offensive coaching staff, which featured Matt Patricia coaching in a new role. If Jones doesn’t get back on track in 2023 now that he has an experienced OC, then the Patriots will have some reasons to be concerned.