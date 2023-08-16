Rob Gronkowski names the NFL coach who has best chance of getting him out of retirement

Rob Gronkowski is not planning to make an NFL comeback, but he did mention the one coach who would have the best chance of drawing him out of retirement.

Gronkowski appeared on “Up & Adams” Wednesday and joked that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll wants the former tight end on New York’s roster. That led host Kay Adams to ask Gronk if he had any interest in a comeback. She pressured Gronk to name the one coach who had the best chance of bringing him out of retirement.

“Brian Daboll,” Gronk answered. “He can’t get me out of retirement, but he would have the best chance of getting mre out of retirement.”

The Giants acquired Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders in March, giving them a former Pro Bowl tight end. Just because they have one top tight end doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have a need for another.

To the contrary, Gronk argued that having multiple top tight ends is beneficial for offenses.

“I always believe that having two tight ends makes the defense have the most difficult times. If you have two tight ends, that can make an offense unstoppable,” Gronk said.

You can see his comments below:

.@RobGronkowski said the one person to get him out of retirement is Brian Daboll 😳 Make the call @Giants! 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/tg0OGOqWu0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 16, 2023

Gronk was likely alluding to Aaron Hernandez, who was also drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. The two of them formed a successful tight end duo for the Patriots from 2010-2012 until Hernandez’s arrest for first-degree murder in 2013. In 2011, the two combined for 169 catches, 2,237 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns.