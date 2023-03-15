Kelsey Plum reacts to husband Darren Waller being traded by Raiders

Kelsey Plum reacted on Tuesday to the news of her husband being traded.

Less than two weeks after Plum and Darren Waller got married in Las Vegas, Waller was traded by the Raiders to the New York Giants. The trade will separate the two professional athletes, who both had been playing in Las Vegas (Plum is a guard for the Las Vegas Aces).

Plum joked via Twitter Tuesday that Raiders coach Josh McDaniels traded Waller because he was not invited to the wedding.

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

That’s pretty funny, though it obviously is not the reason why Waller was traded.

The Giants used the pick they received from the Chiefs in return for Karius Toney and traded it to the Raiders for Waller. So Las Vegas is getting a third-round pick in return for a player they may have felt was too expensive for his production.

Waller has an $11 million base salary in 2023 and then his 3-year, $51 million contract extension kicks in for 2024-2026. He had 28 catches for 388 yards and 3 touchdowns in 9 games last season.

One of Waller’s former Raiders teammates was not too happy about the trade.