Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

December 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Rob Gronkowski looks ahead

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday.

Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.”

This immediately started the speculation that Gronkowski may be looking to return to the NFL for a playoff run. There is nothing else to suggest that a comeback is imminent, but even the slightest hint will garner attention when it comes from Gronkowski himself.

For what it’s worth, Gronk’s own agent wasn’t convinced earlier this year that the tight end was done for good, though Gronkowski himself has maintained that he is.

This is Gronkowski’s second retirement, but many will remember he’s teased things before that had nothing to do with the NFL. This might just be a random tweet from the tight end, but there is no way he doesn’t know what he’s doing by sending it.

