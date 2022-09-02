Agent shares ‘gut feeling’ about possible Rob Gronkowski comeback

Rob Gronkowski’s longtime agent Drew Rosenhaus still has what he calls a “gut feeling” about the tight end’s potential NFL return.

In an interview with Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Rosenhaus doubled down on his opinion that Gronkowski will ultimately be tempted to come back and help Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win another title.

And, Drew still wouldn't be surprised if Rob Gronkowski returns to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers later in the season. This is his OPINION. #GoBucs https://t.co/RT2e2dL8Ir pic.twitter.com/KIs9XMXnH5 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) September 2, 2022

“It looks like Rob’s having a great time without football. It looks like he’s really enjoying himself,” Rosenhaus said. “He says he’s retired for good. I always stick with my opinion, and as I said before, I wouldn’t be surprised if circumstances played out in a given fashion where Tom Brady and the Buccaneers need Rob, if later in the season, Rob decides that he’s going to come back for his guy Tom Brady and maybe finish the year out and help the team win another championship. That would not surprise me.

“I’m not predicting that, and I’m not saying that’s coming from Rob, because it’s not. Rob says he’s retired. But that’s just my opinion. I’ve represented him for more than a decade and that’s just my gut feeling.”

This isn’t that dissimilar from Rosenhaus’ previous prediction, and understandably so. It’s tough to envision anyone being surprised by a potential Gronkowski return considering he’s done it before. Even Gronkowski’s girlfriend thinks we have not seen the last of him in the NFL, though the tight end himself is adamant that he is done with football.

Gronkowski is still just 33 and can still be productive, as evidenced by his 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2021. If the Buccaneers need him and Brady calls, it’s pretty tough to imagine him saying no.