Rob Gronkowski feeling like rookie with Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is in a bit of an awkward spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recognizes it.

Gronk played nine seasons for the New England Patriots and put up some incredible numbers for them. He has 521 career catches for 7,861 receiving yards and 79 career receiving touchdowns. He’s among the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history. But Gronk took last season off and has come out of retirement to join the Bucs.

Now that he’s returning to the NFL and playing for a new team, he feels like a rookie again.

“I kind of felt like a rookie with experience at first. You gotta gain the trust of your teammates, you gotta gain the respect of your teammates, you gotta go out there and learn the system,” Gronk said on Tuesday.

One thing that could balance out the rookie feeling for Gronk is the familiarity of working with Tom Brady. He’s not just playing with any quarterback, but with the one he teamed with his entire pro career. He and Brady have spent countless hours practicing with each other and know each other’s styles and preferences.

That should help Gronk adapt to his new team, because not everything has been easy for him so far.