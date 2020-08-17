Rob Gronkowski struggling with conditioning?

Rob Gronkowski took a year off from football in 2019, and the final games and practices of his career with the New England Patriots were either in winter weather or a climate controlled environment. Needless to say, the Florida heat is much different.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that Gronkowski is “not in Florida shape.” Arians said he doubts Gronk has ever sweat more in his life.

Here's the Bruce Arians quote on Rob Gronkowski sweating in the Tampa heat: "He's probably in New England shape right now. He's not in Florida shape. The heat's kicking his ass pretty good. It's different, man … I don't think he's ever sweat that much in his life." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 17, 2020

Summers can get pretty hot in New England, but nothing quite like Florida in August. Gronkowski also played his college ball at Arizona, but you know what they say about the desert — it’s a dry heat.

Gronkowski obviously kept working out while he wasn’t playing, but his reason for coming out of retirement makes it seem like the decision was somewhat sudden. His conditioning will certainly be worth monitoring, but that would have been the case with or without the Florida heat.

Gronk is 31 and has suffered numerous significant injuries throughout his career. Staying on the field will be one of the biggest challenges for him this season.

