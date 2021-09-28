Rob Gronkowski gets good injury news regarding ribs

Rob Gronkowski received some positive news on Monday regarding his injury status.

Gronk suffered a rib injury after taking a bit hit during his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (video here).

The injury occurred early in the third quarter. Though Gronk left the game to receive medical attention, he returned to action later in the quarter. He also received good news about the X-rays.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that X-rays on Gronk’s ribs were negative. The tight end reportedly is likely to play for Tampa Bay in his return game to New England.

You know that Tom Brady and Gronk are licking their chops at a return to New England. This will be the biggest regular season game in memory, and Gronk will want to do everything possible to play in it.

Gronk finished with 4 catches for 55 yards and was targeted a few times following his return from the injury. Being able to return to the game was already a good sign about Gronk’s status ahead of the game against the Patriots.