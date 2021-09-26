Rob Gronkowski suffers injury on huge hit from Terrell Lewis

Rob Gronkowski was on the receiving end of a massive hit in Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams, and it left the star tight end shaken up.

Gronkowski caught a pass from Tom Brady over the middle of the field early in the second half, and he was immediately met by Terrell Lewis. The Rams linebacker delivered a clean hit to Gronkowski’s midsection. Gronk grabbed his rib area and appeared to be in significant pain.

Rob Gronkowski down on the turf and in clear pain after taking this hit. pic.twitter.com/72yNyHpQVQ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 26, 2021

Gronkowski walked off the field under his own power. He was examined in the medical tent before heading to the locker room with trainers.

The Bucs were trailing 21-7 at the time Gronkowski left, but they scored on the drive to cut the deficit to 21-14. They were already without Antonio Brown for the game after he landed on the COVID-19 list.

Hopefully the injury is not significant. Gronk is off to a hot start this season, and this stat shows just how well he is playing.