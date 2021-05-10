Rob Gronkowski makes bold Julian Edelman prediction

Count Rob Gronkowski among those who don’t think Julian Edelman has played his last snap in the NFL.

Gronkowski weighed in on his longtime New England Patriots teammate’s retirement, predicting that Edelman will be back in the league in a year or two once he heals up and gets healthy.

“Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski told Mike Greenberg on ESPN Radio, via Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before.

“I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”

Gronkowski isn’t really alone in thinking this, even though Edelman has already announced some big plans in retirement. Is it possible that Edelman feels great in a year or two and gets the itch again? Certainly, but given how banged up the wide receiver has been, it seems like a longshot.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0