Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Julian Edelman to join ‘Inside the NFL’ as analyst

April 21, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Julian Edelman announced his retirement from football last week, but the former New England Patriots star will be very visible to NFL fans this upcoming season.

Edelman revealed on Wednesday that his film production company, Coast Productions, has partnered with Viacom CBS to create content for some of the network’s channels. He also says he will be joining the cast of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” this fall.

Edelman will join James Brown, Phil Simms and Brandon Marshall every week, according to Deadline. Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Ray Lewis will still make appearances on the show as well.

Edelman announced his retirement in an emotional video (see it here), but that didn’t stop speculation that he might wind up joining the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His announcement on Wednesday should officially put all of that talk to rest.

