Rob Gronkowski gets new role with NFL on FOX

Rob Gronkowski has made regular appearances on FOX’s NFL coverage over the past several years, and the former Pro Bowl tight end will have an expanded role this upcoming season.

Jimmy Johnson announced earlier this year that he has officially retired from FOX, where the 82-year-old worked for more than three decades. On Friday, FOX announced that Gronkowski is now a regular member of the “FOX NFL Sunday” team and will serve as an analyst along host Curt Menefee and fellow analysts Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

Gronkowski first joined FOX in 2018 when he retired from playing for the New England Patriots. The four-time Super Bowl champion then came out of retirement to join Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. He returned to FOX upon retiring for a second time.

There have been some questions about the 36-year-old Gronkowski potentially getting into coaching, but he says he has no interest in that at the moment.

Gronkowski has already been part of countless classic moments with FOX, even though he previously was not a member of the network’s full-time “FOX NFL Sunday” crew. Fans will now see even more of Gronk in 2025 and potentially beyond.