Jimmy Johnson announces huge personal news

Longtime FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson made a huge announcement about his future on Monday.

In an appearance on “The Herd” With Colin Cowherd, Johnson revealed he is retiring from his NFL on FOX pregame gig after three decades.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision. I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years. I’ve decided to retire from FOX,” Johnson said. “I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss all the guys. I’ll see them occasionally. It has been a great run, starting back 31 years ago.”

Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Johnson speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Johnson just announced his retirement from Fox Sports on The Herd pic.twitter.com/bpBzbR2XSz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2025

FOX confirmed Johnson’s decision, with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks paying tribute to Johnson in a statement. Shanks called the announcement “bittersweet” and called him “our coach who always pushed us to be better.”

How about that @JimmyJohnson! Congratulations coach, thank you and all the best from your @FOXSports and @NFLonFOX family as you set sail into retirement. pic.twitter.com/PLz98dYNjf — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 3, 2025

Johnson has been a staple of FOX’s NFL coverage since its inception in 1994, with the exception of a run as Miami Dolphins coach from 1996 to 1999. He filled a role as the designated ex-coach on the network’s panel of analysts, and he certainly showed it at times.

The decision does not come as a total shock, especially after the network paid tribute to Johnson’s career in the NFL with a segment during the Super Bowl LIX pregame show. The 81-year-old did not make any announcement at that time, but it certainly felt like a farewell.

An incredible look at the career of @JimmyJohnson from his time as a player to now 🏈🤩 pic.twitter.com/QGd3QmJxzi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

FOX’s pregame show will still feature Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski, so they will not necessarily need to bring someone in to replace Johnson if they do not want to.

Johnson’s retirement leaves Bradshaw and Long as the only original FOX analysts still with the network. Bradshaw has suggested retirement is not far off for him, either, so more changes could be coming in the next few years.