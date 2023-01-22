Rob Gronkowski shares ‘super depression’ problems with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has openly said that he did not have enough fun when he played for the New England Patriots, and the former tight end is still going out of his way to hammer that point home.

Gronkowski was a guest this week on Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adam” with Kay Adams. During the interview, he was asked what Tom Brady’s demeanor is typically like on the rare occasions the quarterback loses a big game. Gronk took the opportunity to talk about how unrewarding it was to play for Bill Belichick in New England.

“A regular season game with the Patriots, throughout my 20s … if we won a game, the next day still felt like we lost a game,” Grownkowski said. “And if we lost a game, it felt like you were in super depression for two days or for the whole week. That’s what made you really want to win the games when you were with the Patriots. You didn’t ever want to feel that depression feeling for two days after the game (so you say), ‘We have to win the game so we have a good week.'”

That didn’t really answer the question. Brady has been with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past three seasons. Gronkowski was his teammate for two seasons in Tampa Bay in addition to the nine he and Brady played together with the Patriots. Adams wanted to know what Brady is like after a big loss, not how Belichick treats his team after wins and losses.

Obviously, Gronkowski does not have the fondest memories of playing in New England, even if he won three Super Bowls there. He has gone out of his way to take shots at the organization since he left. His comments to Adams were just the latest example.