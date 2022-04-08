Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Patriots for being cheap

Rob Gronkowski cashed in on some big contract incentives late last season with the help of Tom Brady, and the star tight end does not think he would have had the same opportunity in New England.

Gronk needed seven catches and 85 yards to cash in on a pair of $500,000 incentives in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ final game of the regular season. Tom Brady went out of his way to make sure his longtime teammate got the cash. During a Wednesday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Gronkowski was asked if it is common for players to make a concerted effort to hit their incentives when they are that close.

“Yes, I’ve seen it before actually — not with the Patriots,” Gronkowski said. “They’ll probably pull you before hit that bonus there.”

Gronkowski seemed to realize he had just made a headline. He nervously laughed and said he “shouldn’t have said that.”

The Patriots are known for running a tight ship. We doubt they would intentionally pull a player just to avoid having to pay, but Gronk’s comment was not a surprise. It is no secret that Gronkowski grew tired of the culture in New England, even if he has downplayed some of the issues.

