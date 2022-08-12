Rob Gronkowski throwing official retirement party at casino

Rob Gronkowski is known for being quite a party guy, and he very fittingly is throwing an official retirement party.

Gronk retired this offseason for the second time during his career. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is proving his retirement by throwing a party.

Gronk’s retirement party is scheduled for Sept. 10 at Mohegan Sun, which is a casino in Connecticut. Tickets were priced at $75, but the event sold out.

Here is how the event was billed:

“Snack on complimentary savory appetizers and pose for custom Polaroid pictures and a 360° photo booth. Vibe to the beats of DJ Whoo Kid and hang with the one-and-only, Gronk! Don’t forget to grab a gift bag on your way out to commemorate this momentous occasion! Keep the party going at the Avalon Nightclub after-party.”

Gronk has used his name and fame to throw parties in the past. You may recall that he had a cruise in 2016 called “Gronk’s Party Cruise.”

Those Gronk parties are a hot item.

Even with him throwing an official party, people will still question whether he will come back to the NFL.