Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares slick way they met

Rob Gronkowski has been dating girlfriend Camille Kostek since at least 2015, and Kostek recently shared how the two met.

Kostek appeared on SiriusXM’s “This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson” and talked about how she connected with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end. In 2013, Gronk was a tight end for the New England Patriots, and Kostek was a rookie cheerleader for the team. The two were at a Goodwill turkey drive event around Thanksgiving time.

Gronk wrote his phone number on the back of his nametag and used a teammate to slip the digits to Kostek. She was nervous about the risks of an inappropriate cheerleader-player relationship.

“He ripped off his ‘Hi, my name is Rob Gronkowski’ sticker on his shirt,” Kostek said. “So he had written on the back of it his phone number and then he wrote ‘Shhh,’ because he knew it was, it was a secret.

“I was a rookie [cheerleader for the Patriots] and I was so scared. I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, I can’t take this. I can’t take his number.’ And then [former tight end Jermaine Wiggins] was like, ‘Just take it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I put it in my pocket,” Kostek remembered. “And I, I never spoke about it again. I didn’t make it locker room talk. I never spoke about it.”

Kostek says she ended up calling Gronk over FaceTime. Both were hesitant over who was on the other line, as Kostek didn’t trust it was Gronk, and Gronk didn’t know who the strange number was. They eventually figured out who was on the line, and Gronk was shocked that Kostek had called him.

The two worked things out and obviously ended up getting along well.

Gronk and Kostek have officially been together since at least 2015. She was among the people who knew after his retirement from the Patriots that Gronk might not be done with football. She ended up being right.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have teamed up yet again! Treat yourself or a friend with this great Tampa Fiesta shirt. You can buy it here.