Robbie Anderson offers response after being kicked off sideline

October 16, 2022
by Grey Papke
Robby Anderson stretches before a game

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (11) during the pregame action against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things.

Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room by Wilks and the coaching staff. He added that he simply wanted to be in the game, and hinted that he was simply dissatisfied with not getting opportunities when he “didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Anderson hinted that he felt disrespected and wanted to defend his character.

“I don’t want nobody to have a misconception about me,” Anderson said. “Certain principles I was raised on are non-negotiable. Before anything else, I’m a man, and respect is mandated.”

Wilks, for his part, had hinted that Anderson was sent to the locker room because he was being a distraction and acting bigger than the team.

However frustrated Anderson was by his snaps or play, he was quite clearly being a disruptive presence on the sideline by arguing with coaches and pointedly sitting by himself away from his teammates. Nobody would blame Anderson for being frustrated with the Panthers’ situation, but he can’t act that way and expect to avoid consequences.

