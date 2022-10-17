Robbie Anderson offers response after being kicked off sideline

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was ejected from the sideline by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, and he spoke to the media after the game to give his side of things.

Anderson told the media he did not know why he had been sent to the locker room by Wilks and the coaching staff. He added that he simply wanted to be in the game, and hinted that he was simply dissatisfied with not getting opportunities when he “didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Robbie Anderson addressed the media in L.A. "I was confused, honestly. Because I wanna be in the game. I've never been told in X amount of years to get out the game in the fourth quarter. So I was honestly confused and upset by it as I should be." — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

"I don't see nobody that's a true competitor that knows the value they bring, and has true passion toward the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong." — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

Anderson hinted that he felt disrespected and wanted to defend his character.

Robbie Anderson: “Certain principles I was raised on are non-negotiable. Before anything else, I’m a man.” Adds that “respect is mandated.” pic.twitter.com/98mEaRQa75 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 16, 2022

“I don’t want nobody to have a misconception about me,” Anderson said. “Certain principles I was raised on are non-negotiable. Before anything else, I’m a man, and respect is mandated.”

Wilks, for his part, had hinted that Anderson was sent to the locker room because he was being a distraction and acting bigger than the team.

Steve Wilks said about Robbie Anderson: No individual is bigger than the team. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 16, 2022

However frustrated Anderson was by his snaps or play, he was quite clearly being a disruptive presence on the sideline by arguing with coaches and pointedly sitting by himself away from his teammates. Nobody would blame Anderson for being frustrated with the Panthers’ situation, but he can’t act that way and expect to avoid consequences.