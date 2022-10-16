Robbie Anderson kicked out of game by head coach Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was kicked out of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was not the officiating crew that sent him packing.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room after Anderson had multiple tense exchanges with members of the Panthers’ staff. Things first got heated in the third quarter when Anderson got into the face of wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. The two were separated but continued to jaw at one another.

Here's the video of Robbie Anderson getting in the face of Joe Dailey.

Anderson then appeared to chirp at Dailey again during the fourth quarter. Wilks had seen enough at that point and kicked the 29-year-old out of the game.

Wilks just sent Robby Anderson to the locker room.

There was a report this week that the Panthers are to trading Anderson, but the events on Sunday are not going to help his value. It would not be a surprise if Carolina cuts Anderson following that incident.

Anderson entered Sunday’s game with just 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown on the season. He has not seemed happy with the situation in Carolina for quite some time.