Robert Griffin III complains about way NFL handled Ravens’ situation

Robert Griffin III made the start at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens in their 19-14 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday because Lamar Jackson was out due to COVID-19. He ran the ball well but was ineffective as a passer. After the game, Griffin said the team would have won if not for his hamstring injury suffered on a run during the game.

Ravens QB Robert Griffin on team's mindset: "We felt we had a chance to shock the world and do something special." Griffin said if he hadn't pulled his hamstring in the 2nd quarter that "we would've won the game." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 3, 2020

This was Griffin’s first start of the season, and he was already up to his old ways of making excuses. He seemed to blame the hamstring injury on the team’s lack of practices/preparation ahead of the game.

Robert Griffin III said he's never suffered a hamstring injury until today. He indicated he's unhappy about having to prepare with such little time. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 3, 2020

Griffin also expressed unhappiness with the way the NFL handled the Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Robert Griffin III is not happy with how this outbreak has been handled by the powers that be. He's the most visibly frustrated with all of this. "It's not about whether or not guys want to play. It's about whether our safety's actually being taken into account." — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 3, 2020

The Ravens and Steelers were supposed to play on Thanksgiving, but the game was postponed until Sunday due to the Ravens’ COVID outbreak. The game was postponed until Tuesday and then moved to Wednesday after more positive tests and further complaints from the Ravens.

Griffin would have found anything other than himself to blame if his team lost. They did, and he talked about what the NFL did wrong.

RG3 was 7/12 for 33 yards and an interception. He rushed seven times for 68 yards and lost a fumble. Trace McSorley replaced him late in the game and threw a touchdown pass to Hollywood Brown.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0