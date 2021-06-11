Report: Robert Griffin III drawing interest from at least two TV networks

Robert Griffin III is still a free agent with minicamps having begun across the NFL, and he has not yet given any indication that he plans to retire. But if the veteran quarterback does not find a job with a team, he could have one waiting for him in a TV studio.

Bobby Burack of Outkick the Coverage reported this week that Griffin recently auditioned for positions with ESPN and FOX Sports. The former No. 2 overall pick impressed both networks, and he is being considered for both college football and NFL roles.

Griffin worked as an analyst on Bleacher Report’s draft coverage, so the groundwork has been laid for him to transition to broadcasting. He has not, however, closed the door on continuing his playing career

Griffin, 31, started just two games in three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He could get a training camp invitation pending injuries this summer, but it is certainly not a guarantee. RG3 has already hinted that he might like to join one team in particular.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0