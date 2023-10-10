Did Robert Griffin III drop F-bomb on ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show?

Robert Griffin III may have snuck one past the censors on Monday night.

The former Heisman winner-turned-ESPN analyst was speaking during the “Monday Night Football” pregame show for the Green Bay Packers-Las Vegas Raiders game. At one point, the conversation turned to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Griffin’s former teammate. Griffin launched into a strong defense of Jackson … complete with a seeming F-bomb too.

“The real question we need to ask is, ‘Is he getting enough out of the guys around him on offense?’” said Griffin of Jackson and the Ravens. “He’s out there fighting for his f–king life, man. I don’t know what more the guy can do.”

Take a look at the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

RG3 is quickly becoming one of my favorite analysts pic.twitter.com/iWLRZVL7m5 — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) October 10, 2023

Some viewers thought that Griffin may have actually said “fudging” there instead. But we at least know that Griffin’s ESPN co-host Ryan Clark was reacting to something — either to Griffin accidentally dropping an F-bomb or to Griffin’s overall cheesiness.

Griffin is not exactly America’s favorite analyst with his corny lines and his over-the-top hot takes. But when it comes to (maybe) letting F-bombs slip, Griffin isn’t the only ESPN figure struggling with that right now.