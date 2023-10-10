 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, October 9, 2023

Did Robert Griffin III drop F-bomb on ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show?

October 9, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read

Robert Griffin III wearing a pink suit

Robert Griffin III may have snuck one past the censors on Monday night.

The former Heisman winner-turned-ESPN analyst was speaking during the “Monday Night Football” pregame show for the Green Bay Packers-Las Vegas Raiders game. At one point, the conversation turned to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Griffin’s former teammate. Griffin launched into a strong defense of Jackson … complete with a seeming F-bomb too.

“The real question we need to ask is, ‘Is he getting enough out of the guys around him on offense?’” said Griffin of Jackson and the Ravens. “He’s out there fighting for his f–king life, man. I don’t know what more the guy can do.”

Take a look at the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

Some viewers thought that Griffin may have actually said “fudging” there instead. But we at least know that Griffin’s ESPN co-host Ryan Clark was reacting to something — either to Griffin accidentally dropping an F-bomb or to Griffin’s overall cheesiness.

Griffin is not exactly America’s favorite analyst with his corny lines and his over-the-top hot takes. But when it comes to (maybe) letting F-bombs slip, Griffin isn’t the only ESPN figure struggling with that right now.

Article Tags

ESPNRobert Griffin III
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus