Video: Pat McAfee dropped hilarious accidental F-bomb on ESPN

Pat McAfee is clearly still struggling to adjust to going corporate.

The retired former All-Pro punter had a hilarious moment on the ESPN airwaves during his self-titled show on Tuesday. McAfee was discussing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury and did his best impression of Jets coach Robert Saleh saying, “We’re f–ked.” Unfortunately for McAfee though, he let that F-bomb fly in all of its unfiltered glory.

Here is the video (but obviously beware of the bad language).

McAfee immediately realized his goof, making the whole spectacle even more hysterical. Credit to him too for immediately adjusting on the fly and leaving a five-second gap for the censors to kick in. A true gamer right there.

For the last several years, “The Pat McAfee Show” had been broadcast on streaming platforms like DAZN, FanDuel TV, and YouTube. There, McAfee was free to let the profanities fly like candied yams rolling off his tongue. But as part of a very lucrative contract, McAfee officially moved to ESPN (whose parent company is Disney) earlier this month. That kind of stuff definitely does NOT fly over there.

McAfee’s show gained a lot of fans because of his blunt and uncensored takes on sports and on life in general. While McAfee and ESPN are trying their best to keep the essence of the program intact amid their merger, this newfound inability to use expletives is definitely something that everybody will need some time to get used to.