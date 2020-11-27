Robert Griffin III shares his thoughts on Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID test, Ravens’ outbreak

Robert Griffin III on Thursday shared his thoughts after learning about teammate Lamar Jackson’s positive COVID-19 test.

Griffin, who is the Baltimore Ravens’ backup quarterback, said on Twitter that he was praying for Jackson and everyone within the Ravens’ organization dealing with COVID. RG3 also said that handling the outbreak is bigger than football.

Praying for my brother @Lj_era8 and every player, staff member and their families dealing with COVID-19. Ensuring the safety of the entire organization is important.

Handling this outbreak within the team is bigger than football — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 27, 2020

Four Ravens players and one staff member tested positive on Thursday. That makes 12 total players from the team who have tested positive.

Griffin would be in line to start at quarterback for Baltimore if the team plays against Pittsburgh in Week 12. The game was moved from Thursday to Sunday. The contest may be in question now that the Ravens returned more positive tests. The team is said to be “rattled” by the COVID outbreak they experienced.

The NFL has put in place rules and protocol for how to proceed if such an outbreak occurs. They could try to move the game to another day or week, or they could keep the game as scheduled and force Baltimore to adjust. If that happens, Griffin would be the next man up at quarterback.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0