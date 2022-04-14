Robert Griffin III working with top QB draft prospect

Desmond Ridder is viewed by many as a rising prospect heading into the NFL Draft, and Robert Griffin III is hoping to help the former Cincinnati star raise his stock even further.

Griffin and Ridder both attended Cincinnati’s spring practice on Thursday. Radio announcer Dan Hoard said RG3 was planning to do some pre-draft work with Ridder.

Whoa. Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III is at @GoBearcatsFB spring practice today. Will be doing some pre-draft work with Desmond Ridder pic.twitter.com/hxpZxx5Llc — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) April 14, 2022

While Griffin’s NFL career did not go as planned, he knows plenty about being one of the top prospects in the draft. He was taken with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 behind only Andrew Luck.

Working with young quarterbacks is clearly something that interests RG3. He also tried to help another young prospect after last year’s draft.

Ridder was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and threw for 3,334 yards, 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. In a QB class that is not viewed as very deep, he could rapidly climb up the board once the draft begins.

Photo: Dec 22, 2019; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III (3) looks up to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports