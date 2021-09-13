Robert Griffin III makes weird Jameis Winston crab legs jokes after big game

Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes as the New Orleans Saints lit up the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s season opener. In spite of this, Robert Griffin III couldn’t stop making jokes about crab legs.

Griffin sent a series of tweets after Sunday’s game joking about how Winston was going to demand crab legs for every touchdown he threw in New Orleans’ 38-3 win. He seemingly tried to explain the joke as well, making a convoluted remark in which he seemed to suggest that Winston was unjustly accused of stealing crab legs while at Florida State.

After beating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Jameis Winston is now requesting strategy meetings with the Saints brass and demanding 5 crab legs, 1 for every touchdown he threw, be placed in his locker every day for consumption since he ate a W. pic.twitter.com/b60GqJdCPl — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 12, 2021

Can you see how Jameis proving the doubters wrong & playing lights out makes the fact that WHEN he gets paid he will be accused of stealing money that was earned and given to him just like he was accused of stealing crab legs that were given to him because of his play at FSU? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 13, 2021

Winston was infamously cited for stealing crab legs from a Publix in April 2014, sparking plenty of jokes at the time. A year later, he tried to suggest that he thought he was entitled to take them for free, which seems to be something Griffin apparently agrees with.

The initial joke is so confusing that it’s hard to even figure out the point or see the humor or cleverness in it. Plus, the joke is old — Winston’s crab leg incident took place over seven years ago. Maybe Griffin just wants to stir the pot a bit now that he has a broadcasting job, but this all comes off as more weird than anything else.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0