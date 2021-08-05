Robert Griffin III lands broadcasting job with ESPN

Robert Griffin III still wants to play in the NFL, but the quarterback has landed a broadcasting gig in the meantime.

Griffin has agreed to a deal with ESPN, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. His contract with the network includes an out that allows him to return to playing at any time.

RG3 has reportedly had multiple interviews with TV networks, and he has impressed executives. Two networks were said to be in a bidding war over him as of two months ago. ESPN apparently made the best offer.

It was previously reported that ESPN wanted to hire Griffin for both studio work and to serve as a color analyst for college games. He also may make appearances on shows throughout the week.

Griffin has expressed interest in serving as a mentor for one specific quarterback this season. He’s still just 31, so it is not out of the question that he will land a backup job in 2021. In the meantime, he has found a way to remain very visible.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0