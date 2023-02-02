Robert Kraft addresses big question Patriots fans have about Tom Brady

New England Patriots fans are hoping Tom Brady will sign one last contract before he officially retires from the NFL, and team owner Robert Kraft says he will do everything in his power to make that happen.

Brady shared an emotional video on social media Wednesday in which he said he is “retiring for good.” Many are now wondering if he would consider signing a one-day contract with the Patriots. During a Thursday morning interview on CNN, Kraft said he is more than willing to do that for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said, via Matt Dussault of Patriots.com. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. … We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

The question is whether Brady will have interest. It would be a surprise if the Patriots did not hold a ceremony honoring their former quarterback at some point. There will likely be plans to retire Brady’s jersey, build a statue for him outside Gillette Stadium, and more. That could happen next season or years down the road.

Brady and Bill Belichick were not on the best terms when Brady left New England. We have since seen numerous signs that there are no hard feelings between the two. We doubt any past drama will stand in the way of plans Kraft has to honor the player who helped his franchise win six titles.