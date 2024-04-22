Report: Robert Kraft ‘badly’ wants 1 outcome for Patriots in draft

The New England Patriots have made it clear that they are willing to trade the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, but it is fair to wonder how owner Robert Kraft would feel about signing off on the move.

Eliot Wolf, the Patriots’ director of scouting and de facto general manager, told reporters last week that the team is “open for business” with any of its draft picks. Wolf’s remarks left some with the impression that his preferred outcome would be to trade the No. 3 pick.

According to Chad Graff and Dianna Russini of The Athletic, any discussions the Patriots might have about trading the No. 3 pick could become complicated by how “badly” Kraft wants the team to draft a quarterback.

If Kraft insists on the Patriots drafting a QB, they could always trade back and try to get one later in the first round. They could also make multiple trades and move back up the board after trading the third overall pick to a team.

In the past, Bill Belichick would have had the final say over what the Patriots did in the draft. Now that Belichick is gone, the organizational structure in New England seems to have changed significantly.

The Patriots obviously need a quarterback, but they have many holes in their roster. That is why they are open — if not eager — to receive a massive offer for the No. 3 pick. They could potentially address several needs depending on what teams are willing to offer.