Latest Patriots draft rumor hints at big organizational change

April 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
The New England Patriots appear to be considering a big move prior to the NFL Draft. The move may signal a change in how things are run in the organization.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Monday that the Patriots are taking calls from teams looking to move up to No. 3, which is where the Patriots are set to draft. Notably, while executive Eliot Wolf is still the team’s top decision-maker, Russini says team president Jonathan Kraft is “heavily involved” in the process.

During the Bill Belichick era, it was newsworthy when the Kraft family exerted their influence over the organization. It sometimes led to reports of tension, as Belichick was in charge of football matters. Now that Belichick is gone, the Krafts could be taking a more active role in how the organization is run.

There are still some signs that the Krafts might not yet be perfectly aligned with those in charge of the team’s football operations. However, it does seem that big changes are taking place in terms of how the organization is operating.

