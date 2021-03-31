Robert Kraft weighs in on Cam Newton’s 2020 season

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft isn’t holding the 2020 season against Cam Newton.

Kraft said Wednesday there were a number of reasons for Newton’s underwhelming 2020. Specifically, he cited Newton’s bout with COVID-19, as well as his lack of weapons on offense.

Robert Kraft asked about QB position: "I think in fairness to Cam [Newton], I am not sure he had the proper weapons around him last year and then he got COVID and there were a lot of things that happened." Added he doesn't believe Jarrett Stidham has gotten a real shot yet. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) March 31, 2021

Kraft’s assessment of Newton is widely accepted by a lot of others. It was hard for Newton to create offense with what he had around him. Plus, by his own admission, acclimating to a new offense under the circumstances he dealt with was a huge challenge that he never really conquered.

The Patriots brought Newton back after he threw for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2020. Despite this, there’s some chatter he might have to work for the job.