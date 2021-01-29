Robert Kraft reached out to Tom Brady after NFC Championship Game

Tom Brady heard from a noteworthy old friend after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported this week that Robert Kraft reached out to Brady following the NFC Championship Game.

Kraft is the owner of the New England Patriots and has a very close relationship to Brady. Reaching out to the quarterback shows that Kraft is still very happy for Tom, even if Brady no longer plays for New England. It also appears to show that there aren’t too many hard feelings over the breakup, at least between them.

It’s unknown whether Bill Belichick reached out to Brady to congratulate his former quarterback.

Remember, Kraft said in March that the Patriots would have worked something out with the quarterback, but Brady wanted to leave. Kraft always said that it was his hope Brady would retire with the Patriots.

Belichick is probably happy for Brady too, but being the competitor he is, is probably very upset about his team’s season, which would limit his happiness for Brady.

