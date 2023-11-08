Robert Kraft has notable successor in mind for Bill Belichick?

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly enamored with the idea of bringing in a particular former Patriots player as Bill Belichick’s eventual successor.

There has been increasing speculation of late surrounding Belichick’s future as head coach in New England.

The exact timing of when the 71-year-old coach parts ways with the Patriots remains uncertain. But Kraft may already have Belichick’s successor in mind when that time comes.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is considered Kraft’s “home run choice” to replace Belichick, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Volin’s report also states that Belichick may very well be coaching for his job during the Patriots’ upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

A Patriots loss in Week 10 could potentially expedite the coaching succession timeline in New England.

Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He was a member of the first three Super Bowl-winning teams of the Belichick era.

Vrabel has since found success as the Titans’ head coach. The 2021 NFL Coach of the Year came into the 2023 season with a 48-34 record in his first five years in Tennessee.

The Titans coach, however, signed a long-term extension in February 2022 to remain in Tennessee. The Patriots might have to send back an asset or two in order to acquire Vrabel from the Titans, if they were to seek a deal.